Independent phone retailer Carphone Warehouse will close its 531 stores on April 3, making 2,900 workers redundant. Its 305 locations inside larger PC World and Curry's stores will remain open.
It hopes 1,800 other employees will be able to take new roles internally.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: UK's Carphone Warehouse will close its 531 stores next month
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.