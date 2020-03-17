CNET también está disponible en español.

UK's Carphone Warehouse will close its 531 stores next month

It'll make 2,900 people redundant, while locations in PC World and Curry's stores remain open.

Carphone Warehouse is shutting down its retail stores.

 Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Independent phone retailer Carphone Warehouse will close its 531 stores on April 3, making 2,900 workers redundant. Its 305 locations inside larger PC World and Curry's stores will remain open.

It hopes 1,800 other employees will be able to take new roles internally.

This story will be updated shortly.