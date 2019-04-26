Uber sets IPO price range of $44 to $50 a share

Hemant Mishra/Mint via Getty Images

Uber on Friday set a price range of $44 to $50 a share for its initial public offering, according to an updated filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The ride-hailing company plans to offer 180 million shares and seeks to raise about $9 billion in its IPO.

Uber will list on the New York Stock Exchange using the ticker symbol UBER. Its IPO could come as soon as early May.

On Friday, PayPal also said it'll invest $500 million into Uber as it extends a partnership the companies have maintained since 2013.

In its IPO filing, Uber said it has operations in 63 countries and in more than 700 cities on six continents. More than 91 million people use one of its services, which includes food delivery, at least once a month, the company said. Its drivers reportedly complete 14 million trips every day.

If all goes as planned, 2019 will be a big year for tech IPOs. Along with Uber, San Francisco-based companies including Airbnb, Pinterest and Slack are expected to go public. Uber's arch-rival Lyft issued its IPO in March with a strong stock market debut, but has faltered some since then. Shares were trading around $56 on Friday, well below their $72 IPO price.

