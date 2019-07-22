Uber said to be testing subscription plan that combines Eats with other ride services

Uber

Uber is reportedly testing a new monthly subscription that would combine its Uber Eats food delivery service with car, bike and scooters rides. The new deal is being piloted in San Francisco and Chicago, according to TechCrunch. If it becomes available for everyone, the pass will reportedly cost $24.99 a month.

Uber didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Uber is also testing lower-priced passes in other cities. The passes offer discounted rides and free deliveries on Eats orders over a certain price.

Earlier this month, Uber announced its partnership with Cargo, a commerce platform, to create the Cargo app. Cargo is a marketplace for ride-share passengers to browse and buy from. If a rider purchases any number of things available in the marketplace, 10% of that purchase will be returned in the form of Uber credits, which can be used for future rides or Cargo purchases.