Uber CEO calls for 'benefits funds' for gig workers

Angela Lang/CNET

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi on Monday said its drivers should get the "best of both worlds" -- benefits and work flexibility. In an op-ed published in The New York Times, Khosrowshahi proposed that lawmakers require gig economy companies to create benefits funds, which would "give workers cash that they can use for the benefits they want, like health insurance or paid time off."

"Our current employment system is outdated and unfair. It forces every worker to choose between being an employee with more benefits but less flexibility, or an independent contractor with more flexibility but almost no safety net," wrote Khosrowshahi. "It's time to move beyond this false choice."

The ride-hailing company also laid out its proposal in a blog post and document aimed at policy makers and other gig economy companies.

Uber didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

More to come.