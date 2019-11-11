Uber CEO backtracks after calling murder of Saudi journalist a 'mistake'

James Martin/CNET

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi appears to be backtracking after calling the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi "a serious mistake." During an interview with Axios on HBO that aired Sunday, Khosrowshahi defended the country's investment in Uber and said the murder of Khashoggi by the Saudi government was a mistake. He then compared it to a fatal accident involving one of Uber's self-driving cars.

Saudi Arabia is a major investor in Uber and also has invested in the company through its partnership with SoftBank. And one of Uber's board members is Yasir Al Rumayyan, the managing director of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Axios reported that Khosrowshahi called an hour after the interview to express regret over his choice of words and followed up with a statement the next day.

"I said something in the moment that I do not believe," Khosrowshahi told Axios. "When it comes to Jamal Khashoggi, his murder was reprehensible and should not be forgotten or excused."

Khosrowshahi reiterated the statement in a tweet on Monday.

"There's no forgiving or forgetting what happened to Jamal Khashoggi & I was wrong to call it a 'mistake'," he tweeted. "Our investors have long known my views here & I'm sorry I wasn't as clear on Axios."

Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi dissident and critic of the Saudi government, was murdered in October 2018 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Both the CIA and a UN investigation have reportedly found that the Saudi government was responsible for Khashoggi's murder and that Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman may have been aware. The crown prince has denied ordering Khashoggi's murder but acknowledged it "was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government."