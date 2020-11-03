Uber and Lyft's Proposition 22 heads to the polls

James Martin/CNET

Only hours remain for California voters to weigh in at the polls on whether to pass Proposition 22, a ballot measure backed by Uber, Lyft and other gig economy companies. During the yearlong battle over the initiative, which aims to exempt the gig economy companies from classifying their drivers as employees, millions of dollars have been spent and all sorts of tricks have been pulled from the political playbook.

Proposition 22 is likely to have national implications as other states watch what happens in California. If the ballot measure passes, the companies can use the campaign as a blueprint for similar fights they're waging in other states. If it doesn't pass, they'll need to refocus their business models.

"If Prop 22 does not win, we will do our best to adjust," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said during a Wall Street Journal conference two weeks ago. "We're looking at all scenarios."

Polling shows a close race for the ballot measure, with 46% of voters backing the proposition and 42% opposed. The initiative needs 50% of the vote to win.

Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Instacart and Postmates have contributed more than $205 million to the campaign, with a last minute $1 million more from Uber on Monday. The No on Proposition 22 campaign is backed with about $19 million from labor groups and unions. The initiative has become the most expensive ballot measure campaign in California history and one of the most expensive in US history, according to Ballotpedia.

At stake is whether the gig economy companies will be required to reclassify their workers as employees, as mandated by California law AB5. If classified as employees, workers will get labor benefits, such as health care, sick leave and minimum wage. But, the companies say, that will add tremendous costs to their businesses. Proposition 22 suggests creating an alternative where drivers remain independent contractors and will get a few more benefits, like an expense reimbursement and health care subsidy.

The No on Proposition 22 campaign says that's not enough. It says drivers still might not make minimum wage and that the health care subsidy needs to be more substantial, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. When calculating paid time for workers, Proposition 22 only takes into account when they're on a ride or delivery. It doesn't add in when they're waiting to be matched with a customer.

"Over the past years, Instacart has hired so many new shoppers that I often don't get any orders," Ginger Anne Farr, an Instacart shopper, told Human Rights Watch in a paper released Monday. "I would sit in my car waiting for an order to appear, without making any money."

This story is developing...