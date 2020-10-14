Twitter to join Facebook in banning Holocaust denial content, report says

Image by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Twitter will start removing Holocaust denial content from its social media platform under its hateful conduct policy, a report Wednesday said. It comes two days after Facebook updated its hate speech policy to prohibit "content that denies or distorts the Holocaust."

A spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg that Twitter will remove content that "attempts to deny or diminish" violent events like the Holocaust.

"We strongly condemn anti-semitism, and hateful conduct has absolutely no place on our service," the Twitter spokesperson told Bloomberg. "We also have a robust 'glorification of violence' policy in place and take action against content that glorifies or praises historical acts of violence and genocide, including the Holocaust."

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

As well as removing posts that deny the Holocaust -- the World War II genocide of Europe's Jewish population by Nazi Germany and its collaborators -- Facebook will later this year start directing people who search for Holocaust denial terms to credible sources of information.

"Our decision is supported by the well-documented rise in anti-Semitism globally and the alarming level of ignorance about the Holocaust, especially among young people," Monika Bickert, Facebook vice president of content policy, said in a release Monday. It followed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2018 saying Holocaust denial content should not be removed from the social media platform because he didn't think those posting it were "intentionally getting it wrong."

Approximately 6 million Jewish people were murdered between 1941 and 1945 in Europe during the second world war, according to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.