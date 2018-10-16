Twitter sends mysterious, nonsensical notifications to users

Starting at around 9:30 a.m. PT, Twitter users with mobile notifications turned on started to receive alerts that said... nothing. The messages, containing strings of nonsensical characters and numbers, swamped phones, but when opened, they simply went to whatever part of Twitter users last had open.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey acknowledged the issue Tuesday morning, in a tweet showing a bundle of his own errant notifications. "We're seeing this issue too," said Dorsey's tweet. "On it."

We’re seeing this issue too. On it. pic.twitter.com/pzjd6248gJ — jack (@jack) October 16, 2018

Dorsey latter added that the issue "should be fixed now."

Should be fixed now. Working to understand why it happened — jack (@jack) October 16, 2018

In the meantime, though they're reportedly stopped, the cause of the notifications remain a mystery. But at least Twitter's having some fun with it.

Anyone else get this weird Twitter notification? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JH0YwrnZ8D — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 16, 2018

aliens after ruining the surprise that they’re about to end our shit on earth by releasing random codes through twitter pic.twitter.com/uSaGzoubB9 — adam (@brokeangeI) October 16, 2018

Twitter is becoming self aware. — Justin Chandler (@KOSDFF) October 16, 2018

What is this pic.twitter.com/5qIGeVxLPO — Scott Stein (@jetscott) October 16, 2018

This seems about right for how things have been going pic.twitter.com/oZ5BCkw00E — Alex Zalben (@azalben) October 16, 2018

hey best friends, is anyone else getting this weird twitter notification? 😳 pic.twitter.com/eEl7S9Fvun — brandon evans (@bevansisme) October 16, 2018

When reached for comment, Twitter highlighted Dorsey's earlier tweet. So far, @TwitterSupport has been silent on the issue.