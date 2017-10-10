Have you ever stumbled across a tweet or tweet thread that you wanted to revisit -- only to lose it forever in your endless stream of "liked" tweets? Twitter is working on a fix for that.

The company's product manager, Jesar Shah, announced an upcoming bookmarking feature called "Save for Later," which lets you create a private collection of saved tweets that you can access whenever.

The Save for Later idea came from Twitter's Hack Week and is currently under development, but Shah shared an early prototype of how this would work.

For Hack Week @Twitter we started developing #SaveForLater. Here’s the early prototype that we put together in a week, which is likely to change. pic.twitter.com/c5LekvVF3l — jesar 💭 (@jesarshah) October 9, 2017

Shah's tweet shows her clicking on the ellipsis icon under a tweet. This calls up an "Add to Bookmarks" menu option. Bookmarked tweets can then be viewed under a separate "Bookmarks" folder.

Shah states that currently, people are bookmarking tweets by liking, retweeting, and DM-ing tweets to themselves, which can be a cumbersome process. Adding tweets to your "Liked" tab is also accessible to anyone. But Save For Later's bookmarks folder is private, and can only be accessed by you. This makes the new feature especially useful if you don't want to spam your followers' feeds with your liked tweets, or you want to favorite a tweet without the world knowing (we're looking at you, Ted Cruz).

Shah noted that this is a highly request featured (especially from users in Japan), and a Twitter spokesperson told CNET that Save for Later will come "in the coming months" so keep your eyes peeled.

Updated, 1:50 p.m. PT: Added comment from Twitter.