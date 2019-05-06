Twitter now lets you add GIFs to retweets

Chesnot / Getty Images

Your Twitter feed is about to get a lot more animated.

Users can now add a GIF to retweets, the social media company said Monday. The feature could come in handy for all the times you just can't find the right words to say.

It's easy to express yourself by Retweeting with a comment. What if you could take it a step further and include media? Starting today, you can! Retweet with photos, a GIF, or a video to really make your reaction pop. Available on iOS, Android, and https://t.co/AzMLIfU3jB. pic.twitter.com/Oir5Hpkb2F — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 6, 2019

To use the feature, hit retweet on the content you want to share. You'll have the option to attach media including images, video or a GIF. Then hit the retweet button.

The update is rolling out now on iOS, Android, and mobile.twitter.com. It'll be available on web in the coming months, Twitter says.

Some of the first accounts to use the feature include @GameOfThrones, @HandmaidsOnHulu and @NASA.

Users were quick to show their excitement -- using GIFs, of course.

"WE CAN NOW QUOTE TWEET GIFS, PHOTOS, AND VIDS," one user tweeted.

"This new quote tweet with GIF function will severely effect my quality of content. I may never type another word," another user said.

People have been urging Twitter to add the feature for months.

"@Twitter I want to be able to retweet with gif, not always a "comment" .. can we make that happen, please?" one user tweeted last month.

@Twitter I want to be able to retweet with gif, not always a “comment” .. can we make that happen, please? 🙂 — brix (@notoriousbricks) April 4, 2019

"Dear @Twitter, Waiting for the day we can retweet with GIF comments," another user tweeted in January.