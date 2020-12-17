Twitter is beta testing audio chat rooms called Spaces

Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter has announced its beta test of audio chat rooms is now live. The feature, called Spaces, will allow users to share audio clips in tweets and DMs. Users will also be able to create their own rooms for others to join, and have control over who can speak in that space. It's "a small experiment focused on the intimacy of the human voice," Twitter said Thursday.

"Audio adds an additional layer of connection to the public conversation. Musicians and authors have used it to bring their works to life, while other people used audio to tell stories, share emotion, and be their true, funny selves," Twitter said. "We also know that people want to feel comfortable and in control when having conversations on Twitter."

It's being tested by "a very small feedback group." For those with the capability, they can create a Space by pressing and holding the compose button in the lower right corner, or through the Fleet creation screen by swiping right. You can invite people to your space by DMing them or sharing a link.

Twitter is also currently testing live transcriptions; emoji reactions; reporting and blocking; and sharing tweets in Spaces.

Spaces was first announced when Twitter launched Fleets -- a capability similar to Snapchat and Instagram stories -- last month. At the time, Twitter said it has tested audio chat rooms with small groups of people who are more likely to be impacted by online harassment, including women and those from marginalized backgrounds.

"It is a personal matter for me to get this right," said Maya Gold Patterson, a product designer at Twitter, speaking in November about her own experiences as a Black woman who has faced online abuse. "The team is interested, and the company is interested, in hearing first from this group of people on their feedback about audio spaces."