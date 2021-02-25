Twitter explores 'super follows' for creators to earn money

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Twitter is exploring new products, including features that will allow users to pay creators and make it easier to chat about interests such as plants and surfing.

The social network, known for short text, has been moving beyond 280-character tweets. It's been getting more serious about experimenting with audio, disappearing messages and other ways for people to converse online.

"We're focused on public conversation as a use case and that use case is going to have multiple formats associated with it," said Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during the company's first virtual analyst day on Thursday.

Users, for example, might tweet out text but discuss tweets through audio or recap a conversation using more words in a newsletter.

Twitter

Some of the new products that Twitter is exploring include "super follows" and tipping. The feature allows users to follow a creator or publisher on Twitter for a monthly subscription fee in order to view exclusive content or newsletters. Twitter's Head of Design and Research, Dantley Davis said products that fund creators "motivates them to continue creating great content that their audience loves."

The company has also been ramping up its efforts to make it easier for users to find topics and interests, which would entice them to stay on the site for a longer time. Taking on Facebook groups, Twitter said it's working on a product called "communities" that let people join on a conversation centered around a specific topic like their love for cats, surfing or plants.

"Today it could feel tone deaf to talk about a hobby or interest amidst the intense global public conversation about the pandemic," said Kayvon Beykpour, Head of Product at Twitter.

Twitter, which already allows users to follow topics, is working on a solution to that problem by creating a way for users to chat about their interests in smaller groups.

Dorsey and other executives discussed a wide range of topics including content moderation and regulation. The event provided more details about how Twitter envisions its future and its goals. The company said it aims to double its revenue to $7.5 billion or more by 2023. Twitter also plans to grow its daily users to at least 315 million by the end of 2023. In the fourth quarter, Twitter had 192 million daily users.

As Twitter experiments with different ways that people can converse on its site, the company will likely face more challenges moderate content. This year, Twitter permanently banned Donald Trump, who was the US president at the time, after the deadly Capitol Hill riot in January. Social networks like Twitter have also faced more scrutiny from lawmakers, celebrities and others who say they need to do a better job of combating hate speech, harassment and other offensive content.

Twitter has been leaning more on automated technology to flag offensive content that could violate its rules.

"This technology isn't perfect and never will be. Mistakes are inevitable. As human communication evolves, so too will this technology," said Vijaya Gadde, who leads Twitter's trust and safety efforts.