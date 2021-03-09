Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is selling his first tweet ever as an NFT worth millions

Angela Lang/CNET

Jack Dorsey is putting his first tweet up for sale as an NFT, a nonfungible token. The Twitter CEO's tweet -- which read "just setting up my twttr" -- will be 15 years old later this month. Dorsey announced the sale by linking to it in a tweet Friday at around 4 p.m. PT. As of March 9 at 11 a.m., the highest bid on the NFT was $2.5 million.

Dorsey tweeted on Tuesday that he will be converting the proceeds into Bitcoin and donating them to Give Directly's Africa Response.

An NFT is a cryptographic token that's enjoying popularity with artists and musicians. The digital assets are stored on the blockchain. The Kings of Leon is selling its latest album as an NFT, and Christie's is in the midst of its first NFT auction.