Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey explains how he sees social media's future

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Wednesday he envisions a future where social media users will have more control over their data and the content they see as the platform moves toward making itself less centralized.

The social network announced in 2019 it was working on an effort called bluesky that aims to create "an open and decentralized standard for social media," which could help the site do a better job of combating online abuse and misinformation. Twitter has also been piloting a forum called Birdwatch that lets users spot misleading tweets and weigh in about why they think the information is wrong.

"We want to stay ahead of where the market is moving and where people are moving," Dorsey said at the Goldman Sachs' virtual Technology and Internet conference on Wednesday. "I believe so much that this trend will come to pass."

In the 40-minute interview, Dorsey spoke about a variety of topics including regulation and the company's plans to explore revenue outside of advertising.

Here are some highlights:

Moving beyond the tweet: Dorsey said Twitter wants to add to the "public conversational layer of the Internet" and that involves moving beyond just allowing people to tweet 280 characters. The company has been testing a tool called Fleets that lets you share content that disappears in 24 hours. It's been experimenting with an audio chatroom feature called Spaces and acquired the newsletter platform Revue in January. The company is also trying to make it easier to follow topics and interests. Twitter can also become a place that's used for recruiting, Dorsey said, noting people are using the site to find others they want to work together with or share similar interests. "We don't want to be seen as just the thing that shows you what's happening right now," he said.

Regulation: US lawmakers have been eyeing changes to a federal law called Section 230 that shields internet companies from liability for content posted by users. While Dorsey thinks there needs to be more transparency around content moderation, he also noted that changing Section 230 could impact online reviews, message boards and other content on the internet. Twitter is in "active discussions with regulators," he said, but cautioned that some proposals could reduce competition or "the spirit of an open Internet."

Content moderation: Twitter's efforts to label misinformation and permanently ban former President Donald Trump has rubbed some conservative users the wrong way, prompting them to explore alternatives such as Parler and Gab. Dorsey, though doesn't seem too worried about a drop in daily users. He said 80% of Twitter's users are outside the US and the service has more than 50 accounts with more than 25 million followers.

Decentralizing social media: Dorsey talked about the various ways Twitter is looking at giving users more control over their experience on the site. Twitter users for example might be able to choose different algorithms, which social networks use to inform what content users see at the top of their feeds. Third-party developers could also build their own algorithms people can choose from as well. "You just level the playing field even more and we're competing on the true merit of where the world is moving rather than just, you know, hosting and owning the content," he said.

Subscription: Twitter has been looking at new ways to generate revenue outside of advertising. That includes ideas such as charging a subscription fee for some services such as TweetDeck, a dashboard for scheduling tweets and managing multiple accounts. Twitter is also looking at possibly charging for exclusive content or ad-free feeds, Bloomberg reported Monday. Dorsey said the company wants to focus on the "economic incentive to the people who are contributing to Twitter." The social network is currently studying those ideas.