Twitter ceases all political advertising

Twitter will no longer sell political ads, CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted on Wednesday, taking a position that sets his social network apart from Facebook, the industry giant. Dorsey, who unveiled the policy on his personal account, said internet advertising presented new challenges that required the company change its practices. Those challenges include micro-targeting of audiences, sophisticated manipulated videos known as "deepfakes" and messages optimized by machine learning.

"Internet political ads present entirely new challenges to civic discourse: machine learning-based optimization of messaging and micro-targeting, unchecked misleading information, and deep fakes," Dorsey said in an 11-tweet chain of messages. "All at increasing velocity, sophistication, and overwhelming scale."

Twitter's new policy comes as social media giant Facebook deals with backlash from a hands-off approach to speech from politicians that allows office holders and candidates to lie in ads on the social network. The policy has sparked criticism from Democrats, civil rights groups and even its own employees, all of whom worry Facebook is allowing the spread of misinformation. CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg have defended the policy, saying it protects free expression.

Facebook, which revealed better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

