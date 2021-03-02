Twitter begins testing its Clubhouse alternative on Android

Angela Lang/CNET

Spaces is a new audio chat room feature that Twitter is beta testing on the iPhone that competes against the invite-only Clubhouse app. So far only a small number of Twitter users have had access, but that number is about to grow.

The Android beta test for Twitter Spaces starts Tuesday according to a tweet from the company. Twitter didn't provide details on how people can participate, but if it's like the previous testing phase, those selected will receive a DM from the company via the official app.

Android folks, our beta is growing! starting today you will be able to join and talk in any Space. SOON you’ll be able to create your own but we’re still working out some things. keep your 👀 out for live Spaces above your home tl — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) March 2, 2021

In Spaces, users can create their own audio-only chat rooms and invite others to join. They can also share audio clips in tweets and direct messages.

"Audio adds an additional layer of connection to the public conversation. Musicians and authors have used it to bring their works to life, while other people used audio to tell stories, share emotion, and be their true, funny selves," Twitter said in December. "We also know that people want to feel comfortable and in control when having conversations on Twitter."

Twitter has yet to provide a date on when the feature will be available to all users.