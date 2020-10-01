CNET también está disponible en español.

Twitter appeared to have a brief outage this morning

Have trouble loading Twitter this morning? You weren't the only one.

Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter appeared to have a service disruption on Thursday morning, with some people reporting that the social network was down or not loading some features. The phrase "Did Twitter" began trending as the social network returned, with people asking if anyone else had been hit by the outage. 

Problems with Twitter began around 6:43 a.m. PT, according to outage monitoring site Down Detector. Many of the outage reports appeared to come from the US and Japan, as well as parts of Europe and Australia. Reports of problems dropped off about an hour later around 7:28 a.m. PT. 

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

