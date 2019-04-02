Twitter adds way to appeal violations within its app

SOPA Images via Getty Images

Getting mistakenly locked out of your Twitter account can be a pain, but now there's a way that could get you a faster response from the company.

On Tuesday, Twitter said it added a way for users to appeal a company decision from within the app. Previously, users had to submit an appeal through an online form by visiting Twitter's Help Center.

Twitter said it's been able to respond to user appeals 60 percent faster than before thanks to the new tool.

Twitter users can get locked out of their account for various reasons. The company has rules against harassment, impersonation, child sexual exploitation and other offensive content.

But the company has also made mistakes.

Over the weekend, Twitter suspended and then restored an anti-abortion film's Twitter account, according to Variety. The account for the movie Unplanned was reportedly suspended because it was linked to another account that ran afoul of Twitter's rules.

In a tweet announcing the new feature, Twitter provided an example of a user getting locked out of their account for tweeting "Boom headshot! You don't have a chance! I'm going to kill you this time with a knife." The user then sends an appeal to Twitter, noting that the tweet was a joke between friends about a video game and not a real physical threat.

We move quickly to enforce our rules, but sometimes we don’t have the full context and can make mistakes.



To fix that, we added a way for people to appeal our decision in the app and have been able to get back to people 60% faster than before. pic.twitter.com/0BWBnff9lt — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) April 2, 2019