Tumblr traffic slumps after December adult content ban

SOPA Images/Getty Images

Tumblr's crackdown on adult content appears to be hitting the site hard.

Similarweb, a web analytics firm, reported that visits to the popular blogging site have dipped significantly since the December pornography ban. On Dec. 3, total Tumblr views on desktop and mobile were at just over 520 million. As of Jan. 28, views had dropped by more than 100 million, according to Similarweb.

In November, the Tumblr app vanished from the Apple App Store after child pornography slipped through the company's content filters. Tumblr announced a ban on all pornographic content shortly after.

"We made a strategic decision for the business that better positions it for long-term growth among more types of users. This was the right decision," a Tumblr spokesperson said Thursday in an emailed statement.

The ban got off to a rocky start. Users complained about the inconsistency in blocked posts or and ultimately found ways around the flagging process. Other users said images were incorrectly hidden.

Now playing: Watch this: Tumblr to remove adult content, Apple will wait on a...