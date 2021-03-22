Treat your ears to the JBL E55BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for just $50

JBL

There are a lot of wireless headphones out there, and that means there's a lot of competition for your headphone dollars. In CNET's latest roundup of the best wireless headphones, David Carnoy assembled a veritable trophy case of awesome headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4, Apple AirPods Max and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. But while they're all worthy audio gear, they also cost a small fortune -- as much as $550 for the AirPods Max. If you'd like solid audio quality at a much more down-to-earth price, consider the .

The JBL E55BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones have been around for a spell. Debuting in 2017, they currently list for $150 but are marked way down through March 28 (the best price I could find on these headphones elsewhere was $82 at Amazon). These headphones are attractively styled without drawing too much attention to themselves, You get 20 hours of battery life and solid Bluetooth audio performance. In David Carnoy's review of the JBL E55BT he said they offered a "fairly dynamic sound, but falls short of that richer, more refined sound you'll find with many higher-end Bluetooth headphones." In fact, his bottom line assessment was that they delivered a solid sound and a comfortable fit for the price. Now selling for a third of the original price, that's a really good deal indeed.

What won't you get? Active noise cancellation, which wasn't table stakes in 2017 the way it mostly is today. But if you can live without that, here's a solid pair of good-quality headphones at a bargain basement price.

