Today's top deals: Free McFlurry, $20 Tile tracker, $50 heated massage gun and more

May the Fourth be with you! In case you've been living under a Tauntaun (or, you know, inside one), that's the unofficial-but-now-annual Star Wars holiday. Be sure to check out CNET's roundup of the best May the Fourth deals.

A late entry: For a limited time, you can get the (save $80) with promo code WSMAY4TH. Should you get it? Hot take: No. Just because you can R2-D2 a thing doesn't mean you should R2-D2 a thing. I mean, CNET's David Carnoy liked it well enough -- read his R2-D2 projector review -- but unless you're a hardcore collector, there are better projectors that cost less.

That said, I felt obligated to mention it because it's the first-ever discount on the product and, well, for the aforementioned collectors, money might be no object.

Let's move on to today's deals -- some of which might be good candidates for Mother's Day, provided you get your order in today. (Here are some other last-minute Mother's Day deals in case you missed the window.) As always, everything here is available for a limited time and while supplies last.

McDonald's Dang you, McDonald's -- here I am, doing a pretty decent job cutting back on sugar, and you put this in my face. "This" is a completely free, no-purchase-necessary Caramel Brownie McFlurry, available today only when you order via the McDonald's app. What, am I supposed to not eat a free McFlurry? Especially when it has two of my favorite things in it?

Tile I consider this one of the all-time great gifts, because it's insanely useful and works well most of the time. (I also think it's better than Apple's new AirTags in many respects.) Find your misplaced phone, find your misplaced keys, all via one simple device. Well worth the price. Also available: The Tile Slim for $25 (save $5). Granted, a $5 discount isn't much, but this is actually the first time in 2021 there's been a discount at all. (Tile's price breaks usually come only on multi-packs.) Note that this won't ship for 1-2 days, according to the current product listing. Can't wait? Head to your local Best Buy, which is currently price-matching the Tile Mate.

Urikar Amazon seller: ABOX Home US Price: $49.49 with $30-off on-page coupon and promo code MJWJMAJX This thing is a beast, one of the largest massage guns I've ever tried. It's also one of the most versatile, with a whopping eight different heads, a rotating handle, four modes of operation and a speed-control dial that I like better than buttons (because you can adjust on the fly, without really having to look at what you're doing). Urikar also supplies a zippered carrying case. It's not expressly mentioned anywhere, but only one of the heads -- the flat one -- supports heat mode. It doesn't get hot, but it does get warm, and I have to say it's a pretty nice addition to the massage mix. If you have any underlying health issues, be sure to consult a doctor before using this or any other percussive massager.

Lucasfilm/EA If memory serves, this is the lowest price on record for this top-rated Star Wars game (which, it should be noted, is included with an Xbox Game Pass subscription). That price applies to both the PS4/PS5 and Xbox versions. While you're at it, pick up Star Wars Squadrons for $17, another unbeatable deal.

