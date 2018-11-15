Tinder test lets you know when there's a spike in swiping

James Martin/CNET

If you've ever wondered when the best time to hop on a dating app is, Tinder wants to let you know.

The company is testing out a new feature called Swipe Surge, Tinder said in a blogpost Thursday.

When activity on the app is up to 15 times higher than usual, you'll get a push notification. Just think of how many more people you'll be able to ghost.

"There are times when activity on Tinder naturally surges—you never know what could happen, you just know you don't want to miss out," the blogpost says.

Swipe Surge will be tested in select US cities, on iOS.