Tinder made a gigantic $1.2 billion in 2019

Tinder

Chance upon the chart for highest-grossing apps in either the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store, and Tinder is invariably at or near the top. So it's no surprise to find that in 2019, Tinder made a truckload of money. In 2019, parent company Match said on Tuesday, the app made $1.2 billion. That's up 43% from last year.

Tinder makes its money from Plus and Gold subscriptions, which, among other benefits, give users unlimited right swipes (there's a daily limit of 100 for normal members). The app also generates cash via in-app purchases like profile-spotlighting Boosts. Match said there were on average 5.9 million subscribers during the fourth quarter.

Match owns many dating apps and sites, including OKCupid, Plenty of Fish and, as of last February, Hinge. The company's total revenue for the year was $2.1 billion, meaning Tinder accounts for over half its income.

Tinder as of late is hoping to get (and keep) more users on its platform by making it a safer place. In January it rolled out an assortment of new safety features, including one that gives users a blue check mark on their profile if they photo-verify themselves to Tinder.

Before that, Tinder celebrated Halloween by producing an apocalyptic TV show, Swipe Night. Swipe Night was interactive, and would change users' profiles based on how they navigated through the festivities/chaos.