James Martin/CNET

As fires continue to consume the Amazon rainforest for a fourth week, Apple CEO Tim Cook pledged aid from his company without specifying a dollar amount.

"It's devastating to see the fires and destruction ravaging the Amazon rainforest, one of the world's most important ecosystems. Apple will be donating to help preserve its biodiversity and restore the Amazon's indispensable forest across Latin America," Cook tweeted on Monday.

Apple didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

Cook appears the first tech CEO to extend aid to the Amazon. He also donated money on behalf of Apple in the wake of the destruction of the Notre Dame Cathedral earlier this year. The Notre Dame fire started April 15 and Cook tweeted Apple's solidarity the next day.

World leaders addressed the Amazon fires at the G7 summit over the weekend and pledged a $20 million aid package. Leonardo DiCaprio's Earth Alliance also pledged $5 million in aid.

Some Twitter users have been angered by the lack of media coverage and overall attention that the rainforest fires have gotten in comparison with the Notre Dame fire. Social media users also called out billionaires for a lack of donations.

Within 48 hours of the Notre Dame fire, donations poured in from French billionaires, IBM, Apple, Disney and University of Notre Dame.