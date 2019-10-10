Tim Cook defends Apple's HKmap.live app takedown

Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images

Apple CEO Tim Cook has defended the decision to remove the HKmap.live app from the App Store in an email to Apple employees Thursday morning. The email from Cook was published by the developers of the app, and confirmed by Apple.

In the email, Cook said the decision was "not easy," and added "technology can be used for good or for ill."

"The app in question allowed for the crowdsourced reporting and mapping of police checkpoints, protest hotspots, and other information. On its own, this information is benign," Cook wrote.

But then, Cook said, Apple received information from users in Hong Kong and from the Hong Kong Cybersecurity and Technology Crime Bureau (CSTCB) that the app was being used to target individual officers and "victimize individuals and property where no police are present."

"This use put the app in violation of Hong Kong law. Similarly, widespread abuse clearly violates our App Store guidelines barring personal harm," Cook said.

In a series of tweets, HKmap.live said it disagreed its app put lives in danger. All the app does is consolidate info from news streams, Facebook and Telegram, it added.

"There is 0 evidence to support CSTCB's accusation that HKmap App has been used to target and ambush police, threaten public safety, and criminals have used it to victimize residents in areas where they know there is no law enforcement," it tweeted.

8. We once believed the App rejection is simply a bureaucratic f up, but now it is clearly a political decision to suppress freedom and human right in #HongKong. It is disappointing to see US corps such as @Apple, @NBA, @Blizzard_Ent, @TiffanyAndCo act against #freedom — HKmap.live 全港抗爭即時地圖 (@hkmaplive) October 10, 2019

It then accused Apple, along with Blizzard, the NBA and Tiffany, of suppressing human rights and freedoms.

Google has also reportedly removed a mobile game, called "The Revolution of Our Times," from the Play Store that let players role-play as protestors in Hong Kong. Google was requested to remove the app by the Hong Kong police, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Hong Kong protests, which initially focused on a bill that would have allowed people arrested in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China, have been ongoing since March 2019. The bill has since been withdrawn, but demonstrations have expanded to include other grievances and demands for greater democracy.

Blizzard has also faced backlash over the protests by removing a pro Hearthstone player from a tournament Tuesday after Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai made a statement in support of the protests during a "Grandmasters" competition. He's "ineligible to participate in Hearthstone esports for 12 months, Blizzard said.