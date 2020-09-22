TikTok removed more than 104M videos in the first half of the year

Angela Lang/CNET

TikTok removed more than 104 million videos from its platform during the first half of 2020, according to the company's latest transparency report released Tuesday. TikTok said that's less than 1% of all videos uploaded to the popular app between Jan. 1 and June 30. The update comes as TikTok's fate in the US remains in jeopardy unless a complicated deal for Oracle and Walmart to acquire stakes in the app's US operations is finalized.

More to come.