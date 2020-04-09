CNET también está disponible en español.

TikTok pledges $250 million in COVID-19 aid

The social media platform says the money will support front line workers.

James Martin/CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

TikTok has committed $250 million to coronavirus aid as of Thursday. According to a statement by TikTok's president, Alex Zhu, the funds will go toward supporting "front line medical workers, educators, and local communities deeply affected by the global crisis."

The video platform joins other social media giants dedicating resources to educating the public and supporting communities in crisis. Google recently committed $800 million, mostly in free ads for businesses and to produce millions of face masks.

Similarly, TikTok said funds will also offer advertising credits for businesses looking to rebuild after the crisis and $25 million in helping to distribute public health information.

TikTok declined to provide further comment.

