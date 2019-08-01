TikTok now lets you add GIFs to posts

SOPA Images/Getty Images

Users of social video app TikTok can now add GIFs to their posts, the company said Thursday. The update, part of a partnership with GIPHY, also makes TikTok memes available as GIPHY stickers.

TikTok, which lets users record themselves lip-synching to popular music videos and share clips with friends, worked with GIPHY Studios to create new stickers for trends like #oddlysatisfying content and emotions like "dogs are great." To add a GIF sticker, hit the GIPHY button on the app.

The company also partnered with TikTok creators to make stickers like a dabbing @DreaKnowsBest and dancing @Gabe. Searching #getGIPHY on TikTok will pull up the stickers.

Several memes that originated on TikTok are now GIF stickers that can be found by searching #TikTok anywhere GIPHY's library is available.

TikTok is a quickly-growing social network with more than 1 billion downloads on iOS and Android. The app is especially popular in Asia. Its format is similar to that of Vine, which was killed off by Twitter in 2017.

TikTok has had its share of pushback, though, as it's come under fire for being a "hunting ground" for abusers, according to children's charities. The UK is reportedly investigating how the app handles children's data and whether it ensures child safety on the platform. Earlier this year, TikTok was told it had to pay $5.7 million to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that it illegally collected personal information from children.

The app was created by Chinese company ByteDance, which was privately valued at $75 billion, according to Reuters. Last year, Facebook launched a short-form video app called Lasso with features similar to those of TikTok.