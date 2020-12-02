CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Spotify Wrapped 2020 Pfizer COVID vaccine approved in UK Fortnite season 5 Trump's Section 230 threat Salesforce to buy Slack PS5 restock coming Second stimulus check

TikTok is reportedly experimenting with three-minute videos

Let's see if our attention spans can handle it.

Listen
- 00:32
tiktok-logo-phone-clock-time-4586
Angela Lang/CNET

Short-form video app TikTok is reportedly looking to make its content a little longer. Social media commentator Matt Navarra shared a tweet Tuesday featuring a message from TikTok saying some users now have "early access to uploading videos up to 3 minutes long."

TikTok's current limit is 60 seconds, which caters to the short attention spans of many users. One person commented on Navarra's tweet: "My attention span is now a minute long thanks to TikTok. And now they think we're gonna watch three minute videos?"

On the other hand, this could help to eliminate the dreaded "like for part 2" messages that some creators subject us to because they can't manage to fit all the content into a one-minute clip.

TikTok didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.