TikTok disables DMs for anyone under 16 and adds new parental controls

Angela Lang/CNET

TikTok is making it easy for parents to control how their kids use the app.

The app is rolling out Family Pairing, which is a suite of controls that will let parents manage screen time, direct messaging and the type of content their kids see while on the app, the company said in a blog post Wednesday.

"We believe these options promote a safer and more trustworthy experience for our users of all ages, but our progress in this area is also never finished," the post says.

As of April 30, TikTok will also start automatically disabling direct messages for users under 16.