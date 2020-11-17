TikTok boosts parental controls with new additions to its Family Pairing tools

Angela Lang/CNET

TikTok is boosting its parental controls, the company announced Tuesday, adding new ways for parents to monitor their kids on the popular app and social media platform.

The Chinese company, which has been under constant pressure from the Trump administration and US government officials over the past year, is boosting its Family Pairing controls. It will allow parents greater control on what their teens can search for, who can comment on their videos (everyone, friends or no one), and whether their kids' page is private (where the teen choose who can see the content) or public for the world to see.

The company is also adding the ability for parents to control if their teens' Liked Videos section is viewable by others. Family Pairing allows parents to link their TikTok account to their teen's to set up content and privacy settings.

TikTok's announcement comes just days after it received a 15-day extension on the forced sale of its US operations. Parent company ByteDance struck a deal with Oracle and Walmart in September, which would together take a 20% stake in a new company called TikTok Global. TikTok has 100 million users in the US.