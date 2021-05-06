This snazzy 10,000-mAh power bank with wireless and Apple Watch charging is $68

Satechi

I love the elegance of the Quatro Wireless Power Bank. It's a sleek, sexy-looking 10,000-mAh power bank with great industrial design that makes it look like a million bucks. But it's not just a battery; it also has Qi wireless charging, an integrated Apple Watch charger and USB-C Power Delivery. Usually listing for $100, it's currently on sale for $80. But you can get the when you apply promo code FORMOM anytime between now and May 9.

This all-in-one mobile gadget has two USB ports -- one USB-A port that delivers up to 12 watts and a USB-C PD port with 18 watts for fast charging. Despite the promotional photo, Satechi recommends charging only up to three devices at once -- your watch and one device wirelessly, for example, while one other gadget is plugged into one of the USB ports.

Of course, you can get less expensive power banks, but you'll be hard pressed to find one as versatile and good looking.

