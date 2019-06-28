Amazon

Step into the Wayback Machine with me, won't you? The original Amazon Kindle debuted in 2007. It was a chunky, ugly thing with a keyboard (!) and $399 price tag. Suffice it to say, it evolved -- and very nicely.

Indeed, there have been many models, though I'd say the device really started hitting its stride around the fourth generation.

How convenient, then, that for a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the manufacturer-refurbished Amazon Kindle B0051QVESA 6-inch e-reader for $24.99 when you apply promo code CHPSTKINDLE.

This fourth-gen Kindle does lack some modern amenities. No touchscreen, for example; instead, it relies on buttons and a five-way control pad for turning pages, navigating menus and so on.

The screen isn't backlit, either, so it may not be the ideal bedside companion (unless, you know, you have a lamp).

But for the beach? The pool? Pretty much any outdoor environment (and most indoor ones)? The matte e-ink screen is just as great now as it's ever been.

This is a "with Special Offers" model, so expect to see ads when the Kindle switches into standby mode. Big deal; I've never minded that one bit. Rather, I greatly prefer reading books on a Kindle to reading them on my phone, if only because the latter hits me with constant distractions. On a Kindle, it's just me and the book.

Given that the best deal right now on a new Kindle is $90, I'm liking this at $25. Indeed, I can't recall ever seeing a Kindle priced so low, refurbished or otherwise.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Kindle Paperwhite review, Amazon's first toy catalog

Bonus deal: Free $20 game: Last Day of June

Yesterday I told you about Portal and Portal 2, games that give your brain a workout. Today, let's talk about a game that gives you the feels.

For a limited time, Epic Games is offering indie adventure Last Day of June for free. Regular price: $20.

So what's this about the feels? "Last Day of June is an interactive tale about love and loss." A lushly illustrated, dream-like tale that has reduced some players to tears.

I haven't played it myself, but you can read more about this offer over at GameSpot.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!