Mophie

I'm not attending CES this week, but I guarantee you every person at that show needs a mobile charger. Because not many phones can survive a full day of video recording, social-media updating and Uber/Lyft requesting.

My preferred option: a charger with built-in plugs, which helps minimize cord-clutter in my travel bag.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, MobileCityOnline (via Amazon) has the Mophie Encore Plus 10,500-mAh mobile charger with built-in Lightning and Micro-USB cables for $24. That's after applying promo code CPSKTMOPHIE at checkout.

Mophie is a premium brand, so I'm always jazzed when I see its discontinued products get huge price drops. (Current-gen Mophie power banks with built-in cables start at around $80.) I don't know how much the Encore Plus sold for originally, but it was probably in that same range.

Also, MobileCityOnline is an authorized Mophie seller, so you do get the full two-year warranty on the product. My only complaint is that it doesn't have a standard USB output for charging other stuff (or actually using your phone while the charger stays in your bag). Still, $24 is a great price for something like this.

Giveaway! In case you don't think robot dogs are creepy and/or pointless, CNET is giving away a Sony Aibo. I mean, hey, it's a $2,900 value, so even if you do think robot dogs are creepy and/or pointless, you could probably score some cash by selling it on eBay. You've got 22 days left to enter and lots of ways to score extra entries, so have at it!

