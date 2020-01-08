Angela Lang/CNET

The iPhone XS was the late-2018 follow-up to the insanely popular iPhone X. Although it's no longer in Apple's lineup, the XS is still a fantastic phone -- especially if you can get it new, not refurbished. Which you can, right now, for the best price you'll find anywhere. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the factory-unlocked iPhone XS (64GB) for $649.99. That's after applying promo code CNETAPLXS at checkout.

To put that price in perspective, the iPhone XS made its debut at $999 just over a year ago. If you happened to be shopping for one just now, you might see that Gazelle has a "fair-condition" unlocked XS for $649. You can also get an Amazon Renewed XS for $530.

Needless to say, new is better. New battery, full warranty, zero scuffs or scratches. It's a year-old phone for $350 off the original price.

OK, but why choose the XS over the iPhone XR, Apple's $600 "budget" model? I have mad love for the latter, but the XS offers a few key advantages. First, it's a bit smaller, and therefore more pocket-friendly. (I'm surprised at how many people tell me they don't want a crazy-big phone.) What's more, the XS's 5.8-inch OLED screen is, technically speaking, superior to the XR's 6.1-inch LCD screen: Higher resolution, more vibrant colors, better black levels and so on.

Do those things matter in day-to-day use? Probably not. The XR's screen is excellent, no question. But photographers may well appreciate the XS's dual rear cameras and 2x telephoto capabilities, to say nothing of its more durable construction and better LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity. All for $50 more.

You'll want to read CNET's iPhone XS review to learn more. It wasn't a particularly compelling upgrade for iPhone X owners, but if you're still limping along on, say, an iPhone 6, this is a big step forward.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone XS vs. iPhone XR: How much better is the camera?

This percussive handheld massage gun is just $75.39 with promo code

You've probably heard of Theragun and maybe Hyperice, two of the leaders in the relatively new percussive-massager category. If you've ever priced their products, you know that they start at a jaw-dropping $400.

Thankfully, there are countless less-expensive alternatives that work nearly as well -- if not exactly as well. Here's one example: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Paiinp Massage Gun is just $75.39 with promo code RJQMV24Q. It's sold by a company called Hocety; if you see a different seller listed, it likely means the deal is expired or sold out, and the code won't work.

However, if you scroll down a bit on that product page, you'll see several nearly identical products selling in the $90 to $100 range -- still a huge improvement over $400.

The Paiinp model closely resembles the Hyperice Hypervolt in that it's vaguely gun-shaped, comes with a variety of interchangeable massage heads and runs on a rechargeable battery.

About the 40-plus user ratings, which average 4.6-stars: ReviewMeta says they're mostly legit, Fakespot says they're mostly fake. Sigh. I'll simply add that I bought a very similar off-brand massage gun last year and it works great. Your mileage may vary, of course, but at least you won't spend $400 to find out.

Read more: The best massage guns of 2020

