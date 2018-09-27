GlocalMe

Your phone can probably pull hotspot duty, which is undeniably handy while traveling. However, it's a huge drain on the battery, and maybe you don't want to be paying an extra $10-15 per month for a feature you use only occasionally?

Consider packing a dedicated mobile hotspot, which will give your phone a break and let you pay for service only as needed.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the GlocalMe G3 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot is $112.49 with promo code 25GlocalMe. Regular price: $150. The G3 comes with 1GB of global data to get you started.

You can also get the screen-free U2 model for $90 with that same code. But I think it's worth a little extra for the G3, in part because it has a big old color touchscreen.

Indeed, the G3 looks like a chunky iPhone 4. That extra bulk is due to the 5,350mAh battery, which promises up to 15 hours of hotspot use. Just as nice, the unit doubles as a mobile charger; just plug any device into its Type-A USB port.

The G3 relies on virtual-SIM technology, which allows it to work in over 100 countries. It does, however, have dual SIM slots, just in case you'd prefer to use a local card (or two). As for service, the rates vary quite a bit depending on what country you're in, the length of the plan you choose, the amount of data and so on. But, again, you can always shop for local service and potentially get a better deal.

I haven't tried the hotspot myself, but the 130 user reviews average out to a commendable 4.4 stars -- and both Fakespot and ReviewMeta give those reviews a "legit" rating. I do like the large, colorful touchscreen, which should make for much easier setup and operation than screen-less hotspots.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Now for something a little more wholesome. The Iron Giant is an animated classic, and for good reason: It's a wonderful, family-friendly adventure.

And for a limited time, it's on sale: Microsoft has The Iron Giant (digital) for $4.99. Regular price: $12.99.

Because Microsoft now works with Movies Anywhere, you can watch the movie, well, anywhere: phone, tablet, Roku, etc.

For five bucks, this is one Giant that's definitely worth adding to your library.

Giveaway! Would I like an iPhone XS? Sure I would! Would I like to pay $1,000 or more for it? Um, no thanks.

Would I like to enter a giveaway for a shot at a free one? Sure I would! Am I allowed to do so? Um, no, because CNET employees aren't eligible. But you are! So hit up the Apple Core Sweepstakes for your shot at an iPhone XS and an iPhone XS Max!

Both phones are unlocked, and both come with three sweet cases from Speck. You've got until Oct. 7 to get your entries in. Good luck!

