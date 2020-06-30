This incredibly useful 5-port USB charging station is on sale for $17

Xcentz

So many things to charge, so few easily accessible USB ports with which to charge them. Looking around my own desk, I'm counting not only my phone (natch), but also a smartwatch, a drone battery, a VR headset and two different pairs of wireless headphones. Granted, I have more tech gear than most folks, but you get the idea. Everything these days needs USB power.

That's $7 off the regular price.

This little black-with-gold-trim cube measures 2.5 by 2.5 inches and looks kind of adorable, if you ask me. It provides five upwardly facing power ports: three Type-A USB, one Quick Charge 3.0 and one USB-C. The Quick Charge port promises accelerated charging for phones and other devices that support it.

Best of all, the cube plugs directly into a wall outlet using an included AC power cord. At this price I half expected it to be one of those bring-your-own-wall-adapter deals.

Amazon is home to approximately 8.2 million USB hubs, but this one is compact and cute and equipped with USB-C. Plus, it's only $17, which makes it a win in my book.

Your thoughts?

