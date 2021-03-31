This gooseneck phone and tablet holder is a perfect $12.59 home office accessory

EasyAcc

So long, laptops -- these days we're doing seemingly everything on smartphones and tablets. Which is great, but sometimes you want your display to hang in the air in front of you, like a traditional monitor. I have just the thing for that situation: EasyAcc has a gooseneck tablet holder that clamps to a table, desk, counter or bedrail and holds your phone or tablet in the air in front of you -- easily adjusted via the flexible meter-long neck. It's usually $21, but from now (and through April 6) you can get the . To get the deal, apply promo code ICV26VLP at checkout.

You should be able to use this holder with any mobile device with a screen size from 4 inches to 10.6 inches. What fits? The list is too long to mention, but it can definitely accommodate the iPad Mini, iPad Pro 9.7, iPad Air, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Tab A 10.5 and many others.

What won't fit? Don't even try if you have an iPad Pro 11 or iPad Pro 12.9.

The clamp has protective rubber pads so it won't damage your furniture, and your device can be rotated to the landscape or portrait orientation. And the neck can support up to about 1.6 pounds, so it shouldn't sag under the weight of your phone or tablet.

Originally published last year. Updated with a new deal.

