This excellent gaming headset sounds like headphones 3 times the price at just $45

Gaming headsets can get seriously expensive, and it's not hard to find headphones costing $300 or more. But do you need to spend that much money? Of course not, and the Plantronics Rig 400Hx is a great example of why. They sound good -- much better than their modest price tag would imply. And right now, you can get the when you apply discount code CNETPLR at checkout. That's 37% off the original list price and even quite a bit cheaper than the $59 it's selling for at Amazon.

This headset is from Plantronics' budget line, and it does make some compromises. The headband is perhaps the weirdest I've ever seen, for example -- rather than a continuously adjustable band, the earcups snap into one of three different positions. So the fit might not be perfect. And there's no headset adapter in the box, which means you'll probably need to buy one if you want to use this headset on a PC. But it's designed for the Xbox first and foremost, and on that front it works fine. CNET hasn't fully reviewed these headphones, but Amazon customers give it 4.1 stars and it's an Amazon's Choice.

Right now, you can even choose between the black and camo finish, though that might not last as the inventory drops.

