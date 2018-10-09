Tacklife

If there's one tool every homeowner needs, it's a cordless drill. Actually, forget homeowners -- every person needs one, because there are countless occasions when you need to tighten a screw, drill a hole and so on, regardless of where you live.

At last count there were about a zillion drill bundles out there. This is one is noteworthy because it comes with lots of extras and at a discount: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Tacklife PCD04B 20V Max cordless drill is $53.19 with promo code GX5V4YX2. It normally sells for $70.

Although I'm the family handyman, I'm not what you would call a handy man. But I know enough to recognize what's good about this drill, including its 16 speeds, trigger-powered work light and three modes of operation: drill, screwdriver and hammer.

Tacklife also gives you a big bundle of extras including 32 driver bits, 9 drill bits and a driver-bit extender. There's also something I actually don't own but should: A flexible hex shaft for getting screws into or out of tight spaces where a drill won't fit. You get a zippered case to carry everything, too.

The battery is removable (and compatible with various other Tacklife tools), and extras will run you about $23. Tacklife backs the whole kit and kaboodle with a 24-month warranty.

The PCD04B has an average rating of 4.2 stars out of 5, which is about typical for drills that don't say Black and Decker or Dewalt on them. I've used some other Tacklife tools and found them to be solid. And that's how I'd describe this deal. Not spectacular, but solid.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Got mesh? By which I mean a mesh network blanketing your home in Wi-Fi? That's usually an expensive proposition, often to the tune of $300 or more.

Juan Garzón / CNET

Not today. For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Linksys Velop 3-node whole-home Wi-Fi mesh router is just $169. (Add it to your cart to see that price.) That's from seller Xtremetech -- if you see a different one listed or a different price in your cart, it probably means that seller is sold out.

How does the Velop rate? Highly overall, according to CNET's review. The big ding was price, but that was when the kit sold for $500. At $169? Yes, please.

