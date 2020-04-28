This $269 Android phone is guaranteed to last at least 4 years

Teracube

How often do you tend to replace your phone? If you're upgrading every other year, you're almost certainly throwing money away. Of course, sometimes that's unavoidable, since phones wear out -- especially the battery. But what if you had a phone that was guaranteed to last for four years, and you could get any repair for a flat fee of just $39? That's the Teracube, a phone that wants you to use it for at least four years. That's $80 off the usual price (and you can think of it as about $67 a year if you keep the phone for a full four years).

The Teracube was a Kickstarter intended to create a more sustainable phone, and while the hardware itself isn't quite as ethically sourced and sustainable as originally intended, the phone is earth-friendly, since it comes with a full four-year warranty. All factory defects are covered and if you need to ship it out, Teracube pays for two-way shipping. If you break the phone, no worries: All repairs are a flat $39. That includes replacing the battery if it starts to tire after a few years of use.

Speaking of the battery, it's all-day-capable at 3,400 mAh. The phone is built around a MediaTek P60 octa-core processor and has 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 9. The 6.2-inch screen (with 2,280x1,080-pixel resolution) is made from Gorilla Glass, and you get dual 12- and 5-megapixel cameras in the back and an 8-megapixel camera in front. Oh -- it also has a headphone jack.

The phone comes unlocked and is compatible with most GSM carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, MetroPCS, Cricket and others (but not Verizon or Sprint).

If you're looking for a phone that you can hang onto through the next presidential election cycle knowing that worst case, you can repair a shattered screen or fading battery for about the price of a decent dinner, the Teracube has your back.