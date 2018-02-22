This $129 Bluetooth headphone delights the Audiophiliac

I never heard of M&O Electronics until a few days ago when I first sampled their MOOH-BE00BT Beryllium Acoustic Bluetooth headphones, and came away impressed by what I heard. I've only reviewed one other Bluetooth headphone, the $350 Sony MDR1000x, but that model is a far more sophisticated performer than the $129 MOOH-BE00BT.

M&O Electronics

It's a full-size, over-the-ear headphone and features Bluetooth 4.0/aptX, it has 40mm beryllium drivers, impedance is rated at 32 ohms, and the headphone weighs 9.8 ounces. The MOOH-BE00BT comes with a nicely designed zippered carry case.

While the MOOH-BE00BT isn't a noise-canceling headphone its plump and very comfortable ear pads do provide a good amount of passive noise-isolation. M&O claims a 35 hour play time via Bluetooth, but you can listen to the MOOH-BE00BT with a wired connection after the battery runs down. Build quality for a $129, all-plastic headphone was more than decent and overall comfort was also well above par. The headphone is available on Amazon.

Now that I've spent some time with the MOOH-BE00BT I'd describe its sound as "dark" and lacking in detail, but I think that's a plus for an affordable BT headphone. The sound is non-fatiguing, and easy to listen to for hours at a time. Nothing about the MOOH-BE00BT's sound started to annoy or detract from the job at hand, listening to music. So while it's not going to satisfy folks yearning for maximum resolution or detail it's a nicely made, $129 Bluetooth headphone. I didn't have the Sony MDR1000x on hand for comparison, but as memory serves it's a much better sounding device.

As for making calls with the MOOH-BE00BT, I could hear callers well, and my friends said my voice quality was good, but I couldn't hear my voice over the headphones, which was a little distracting.

Steve Guttenberg/CNET

As is always the case with buying BT headphones you are sacrificing some degree of sound quality, compared to what's available in a wired headphone for the same dollars. Take for example the Audio Technica ATH M50x headphones, which are currently selling for as little as $129.

The wired M50x is clearly more transparent and dynamically alive than the MOOH-BE00BT, and not by a small margin. The MOOH-BE00BT is certainly easy to listen to, and it has a fuller, richer tonal balance. Both are equally comfortable, but I'd rather hear deeper into my music with the M50x, the MOOH-BE00BT sounds veiled by comparison.

Still, a lot of folks who prefer wireless are willing to sacrifice sound quality for the freedom of not having wires tugging at their ears. If that's what you're after the M&O Electronics MOOH-BE00BT Beryllium Acoustic Bluetooth headphone is a worthy option for the money.