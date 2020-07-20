These true wireless earbuds are only $14.49. Can they possibly be any good?

Dudios

To say that AirPod-like earbuds have reached commodity status is a massive understatement. I've written about more no-brand products than I can remember, many of them decent, a few excellent. Mostly it's the pricing that amazes me. You can get something like the EarFun Free for just $40, and I've tried some perfectly good earbuds in the $25 to $30 range. (Read David Carnoy's recent roundup of four true wireless earbuds under $40 worth buying.)

But $14.49? Anything priced that low must sound like AM radio played in a tin can underwater, right? Amazingly, no, though you'll want to read on to learn what you do sacrifice at that price. First, the deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller TekTek has the when you clip the on-page $2-off coupon and then apply promo code 45FP35F1 at checkout.

The Tic earbuds employ a "pipe" design similar to AirPods, with noise-isolating ear tips similar to AirPods Pro. I found them surprisingly comfortable right out of the box, but your mileage may vary (meaning you might need to try different ear-tip sizes).

I'll cut to the chase. These things sound pretty good. Like, curiously good. How! How can $14 earbuds not be terrible?! I don't know, but I happily reach for these when I want to listen to music while working, play a podcast while walking or whatever.

Now for the bad news: The Tic earbuds are bad for phone calls. Although I could hear the caller just fine, I was told that my voice came through a metallic, echo-filled mess. I guess a crummy microphone is the price you pay for $14 earbuds.

What's more, the earbuds have touch controls -- double-tap to play or pause, press and hold to skip tracks and so on -- but with a small target area. Unless your finger lands on just the right spot, you won't get the desired function. This got frustrating pretty quickly, though with practice I did get better at hitting that spot.

If you don't care about calls or controls, the Dudios Tic is a pretty amazing buy at this price. Is it worth paying more for features like a wireless charging case or ear detection? That's for you to decide.

Get a 36-pack of alkaline batteries for $8.49

Voniko? Never heard of them. No matter: You can get with promo code GQ6B5P7Q. (Make sure to choose "one-time purchase," unless you think you might like to add these to your Subscribe & Save account.) That's 50% off the regular price and one of the better battery deals I've seen.

Voniko promises a 10-year shelf life for these, same as you'd get from, say, AmazonBasics batteries (currently $11 for a 36-pack) or Duracells ($15 for 24).

Just as important, over 460 customers collectively rated these 4.6 stars out of 5 -- and the majority of those ratings are legit, according to both Fakespot and ReviewMeta. So stock up for the apocalypse while the batteries are cheap.

