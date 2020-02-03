These neckband sport earphones include active noise cancellation for just $28

Vogek

True-wireless earbuds are all the rage these days, but I can think of several reasons you might prefer something like today's deal. I'll start with this: Recently, while outside for a walk on a snowy day, I went to scratch my ear and knocked an earbud out of it -- right into a snowbank. After some digging I eventually found it, but what if it had fallen through a grate or landed under someone's boot? That wasn't the first time I've managed to send a wireless earbud flying, either.

While you're mulling that over, here's the deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Sopownic Direct via Amazon has the the Vogek JH-ANC10 sport earphones with active noise-cancelling for $27.99. That's after applying promo code NHS7SWMB at checkout.

As you can see, this is a neckband earphone with wired earbuds. Those 'buds connect via Bluetooth, of course, but if you knock one out of your ear, it won't go anywhere. In fact, the two are magnetic, so they can snap together instead of flopping wildly while you take a break from listening.

Indeed, that's another benefit: You can take these out of your ears and let them hang. With true-wireless earbuds, they have nowhere to go; you have to hold them or stick them in a pocket, where hopefully you don't forget to take them out before laundry day.

Finally, the Vogek earphones promises 13 hours of uninterrupted playtime (or 8 hours if you use ANC) -- far more than you can get from wireless earbuds, most of which must return to their charging case within 4 to 5 hours.

The 'buds themselves are of the ear-sealing, noise-isolating kind, so they'll already block some outside hum. Press a button, however, and ANC kicks in (with a somewhat annoying vocal announcement of that fact). In my informal tests, the noise-canceling effect wasn't nearly as pronounced as with other headphones I've tried -- but it helped at least a little.

Overall, the earphones sounded good and felt comfortable in my ears, and I liked the inclusion of a zippered carrying case. I also like Vogek's 18-month warranty.

One thing to note: Both Fakespot and ReviewMeta indicate some questionable reviews, and at least one reviewer pointed to an issue with incoming calls when you're already on a call. Whether or not that will affect everyone or it's even important to you, I can't say.

I can say that for $28, neckband earphones with ANC is pretty amazing.

Your thoughts?

Planning flowers for Valentine's Day? Score a free vase and chocolates with this exclusive code

It's a classic Feb. 14 combination: flowers and chocolates. If you're planning to go that route for your special someone, here's a great option: For a limited time, UrbanStems will give you a free vase and free chocolates with any Valentine's Day bouquet. Just apply the promo code SweetVase at checkout. The two freebies will automatically be added to your cart.

UrbanStems has bouquets starting at around $40, with a much larger assortment in the $65 to $75 range. The vase is your basic glass cylinder; the chocolates are a box of four Neahaus Pink Champagne Truffles. Combined valued of those two extras: $26.

Take note, however, that shipping and delivery will add $10 to the total.

