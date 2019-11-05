Give thanks for these keto Instant Pot Thanksgiving recipes

Chris Monroe/CNET

If you were worried that adhering to a keto diet would prevent you from feasting on Thanksgiving, fear not. With these low-carb alternatives to the holiday's must-eats, you can indulge in a full-on decadent meal (turkey, sides and even dessert) while maintaining a state of ketosis. As an added bonus, the recipes we've compiled below can all be prepared in an Instant Pot.

The Sides

Low-carb cranberry sauce

Chowhound

It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without a side of cranberry sauce, and Life Made Sweeter's quick and easy recipe is suitable for a keto diet. All it takes is four ingredients (fresh cranberries, powdered monk fruit sweetener, lemon juice and cinnamon) and five minutes to prepare this low-carb version of what many consider to be the highlight of the turkey day meal. Get the keto Instant Pot cranberry sauce recipe.

Mashed cauliflower with garlic and chives

High-carb potatoes are a keto no-no but thankfully cauliflower is a delicious substitute for the all-important Thanksgiving mash. Loaded with butter, sour cream, parmesan, chives and garlic, this scrumptious side is lighter than its tuber-based brethren but still packs plenty of flavor. Make ahead (it only takes a few minutes to prepare) and store up to three days. Get the mashed cauliflower with garlic and chives recipe.

Keto green bean casserole

Green bean casserole is a retro crowd pleaser that can hold its own amongst the murderers' row of Thanksgiving sides. This version earns its keto cred by swapping out traditional carb-heavy ingredients. Onions are sautéed instead of fried, canned soup is replaced by a combo of heavy cream, cream cheese and mushrooms. A layer of bubbly mozzarella cheese adds a final touch to this inevitable crowd pleaser. Get the keto green bean casserole recipe.

Easy keto low-carb Instant Pot garlic creamed spinach

It only takes 15 minutes to pull off this low-carb version of an all-time Thanksgiving classic. Spinach (which in this case is of the chopped, bagged and frozen variety) gets the creamy treatment courtesy of Greek yogurt, parmesan and cream cheese. There's no doubt that this is a dish that will be gobbled up instantly. Get the easy keto low-carb Instant Pot garlic creamed spinach recipe.

The turkey

Air fryer turkey breast

Deep fried turkeys have become all the rage in recent years but the process can be cumbersome and a potential fire hazard. Thankfully you can use your Instant Pot to cook up a crispy-skinned, tender-fleshed bird without the mess and worry of setting your property ablaze. Just be sure to purchase an air fryer attachment (you'll get plenty of use out of it beyond Thanksgiving). No surprise, the Instant Pot can't handle a full-sized turkey, but a four-pound, bone-in, skin-on breast will taste just fine and serve around 10 guests. Best of all, you can complete the evening's main event in a mere hour. Get the Air fryer turkey breast recipe.

No air fryer attachment? Try this Instant Pot turkey breast with garlic butter gravy recipe instead.

Low-carb turkey gravy

Eating turkey sans gravy is like peanut butter without jelly or Rick without Morty -- the whole is undeniably greater than the sum of its parts. The good news for the keto faithful is you'll be able to bathe your bird in delicious repurposed pan drippings without taking a cheat day. The key to this low-carb gravy is using xanthan gum as a thickening agent. It's a keto cooking essential because unlike flour and cornstarch, the polysaccharide adds zero net carbs. Get the Low-carb turkey gravy recipe.

The desserts

Pecan pie cheesecake

Enjoy a sweet end to Thanksgiving without packing in the carbs. Even the non-keto crowd will be pleased with this rich and creamy pecan pie cheesecake which gets an extra dose of nuttiness courtesy of an almond flour crust. And with a little Instant Pot magic, it can be finished in a fraction of the time it takes to prepare an oven-baked cheesecake, though keep in mind that you'll need a 7 inch springform pan for best results. Get the pecan pie cheesecake recipe.

Crustless pumpkin pie cups

You'll be screaming "good gourd!" over these servings of pumpkin-y bliss with an added bonus on top. Each cup features the best part of pumpkin pie -- the sweet, spiced up custard filling -- and while the crust is left out of the equation, an extra special topping of torched low-carb marshmallow fluff more than makes up for its absence. Get the crustless pumpkin pie cups recipe.