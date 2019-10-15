Sarah Tew/CNET

Google's new flagship phone, the Pixel 4, has arrived, and with it a decidedly flagship price tag: $799 (and up). The larger Pixel 4 XL is even flagshippier at $899 and up. Fortunately, as is so often the case with these launches, various stores and carriers have rolled out preorder discounts. Let's dive into the best Pixel 4 and 4 XL deals available right now; I'll be adding more as they're announced.

One quick thing first: The best Pixel 4 deal might actually be a Pixel 3. See, last year's model -- by all accounts one of the best Android phones ever -- is now selling for $300 less, and if you're willing to accept a refurbished one, you can save even more. There's also the Google Pixel 3a, currently on sale (new) at Best Buy for $299.99.

Knowing that some customers will want to activate the Pixel 4 on Big 4 carrier and others will prefer to buy the phone unlocked and unactivated, Best Buy has two offers. First, you can get a $150 Best Buy gift card if you preorder a Pixel 4 or 4 XL and activate it on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. Second, you'll get a $100 Best Buy gift card if you preorder an unlocked Pixel 4 or 4 XL -- no activation required. However, if you do decide to activate at the time of purchase, you'll save up to $100.

Verizon's buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal is appealing if you're looking for two new phones, but just be sure you're aware of all the conditions. For starters, whatever Pixel 4 model you choose as your "first" phone, the "free" one will be a Pixel 4 (64GB). If you want to upgrade, you'll have to pay the difference. You'll also need a new line of service and an Unlimited plan, and you'll have to pay off the first phone over 24 months. (The second phone is included in the form of credit on your bill.) Another option, one that's available to both new and existing customers: Trade in an eligible phone for a $450 credit that's applied to your bill over 24 months. This also requires choosing an Unlimited service plan. Both of these deals are available with a $200 prepaid Mastercard, which is for new customers who switch to Verizon and sign up for an Unlimited plan.

Visible is Verizon's prepaid service, offering a single flat-rate service plan for $40 a month. If you buy your new Pixel from Visible and keep your service active for at least two months, you'll get a $200 prepaid Mastercard. (Note: At press time, Visible had yet to add the Pixel 4 to its roster of available phones, but we expect it to appear shortly.) This is one of the better deals, I think. You're not roped into a lengthy service agreement, and you're getting a Verizon-backed service plan at a competitive rate. Not happy after two months? Move on to another carrier.

What do you think of these deals? Have you found another one you like better? Tell us in the comments!

