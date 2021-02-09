The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 is already on sale: Save $100

Sarah Tew/CNET

Called it. Last month, when I rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals, I advised waiting for inevitable, imminent discounts on the new phone: "Last year, it was literally a matter of weeks after launch when bigger, better S20 deals started rolling out."

Sure enough, here we are, barely a month later, and there's already a price drop: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the . That's $100 off the regular price.

Also on sale:

The (save $100)

(save $100) The (save $200)

Want more storage? Bumping any of these models up to 256GB adds just $50 to the price. Most of these are in stock for immediate shipping, though the S21 Ultra with 256GB shows availability in "one to two months."

All these prices are currently (choose Activate Later to get the unlocked versions) and .

However, Amazon is offering one extra incentive: If you add the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro to your cart (look for the "1 Applicable Promotions" option below the price) along with one of the S21 phones, you'll get an additional $100 off. That's effectively a 50% discount on the new earbuds; read David Carnoy's Galaxy Buds Pro review to see if they're worth it.

Assuming you can afford to buy the S21 outright, where should you take it for service? That's the beauty of an unlocked phone: Take it to whatever carrier has the best deal for your needs. At US Mobile, for example, you can when you bring your Galaxy S21. You could , which can net you unlimited service for as little as $25 a month.

Your thoughts?

