The top-rated Tribit XFree Tune wireless over-the-ear headphones drop to just $32.49

Sarah Tew/CNET

Just last year, CNET audio guru David Carnoy was delighted to discover that the $50 Tribit XFree Tune over-the-ear wireless headphones offered "terrific sound for the money."

Right now, today, I'm delighted to tell you that Cheapskate readers can score the Tribit XFree Tune over-the-ear wireless headphones for $32.49. That's after clicking the on-page 5% off coupon and then applying promo code DLTXFREE at checkout.

Carnoy's XFree Tune review is the best place to start if you want the full scoop on these, as I haven't had the chance to try them myself.

I can tell you that the carrying case is included at this price; it's not $5 extra as mentioned in the review. And speaking of reviews, the headphones scored a genuinely impressive 4.6-star average rating from over 700 buyers.

Other important things to know: Tribit promises a whopping 40 hours of playtime on a charge (though it takes a full 4 hours to recharge), and you can also bypass Bluetooth in favor of a wired connection (cord included), which requires no power at all.

I think these would make a great gift for a mom, dad or grad.

Read more: The best headphones for 2019

Now playing: Watch this: Tribit XFree Tune: A cheap Bluetooth headphone that sounds...

Bonus deal: One of my favorite recent sci-fi books is on sale for $2

Not to be confused with the sci-fi TV series of the same name, Dark Matter by Blake Crouch is a twisty, trippy sci-fi novel that was among my favorite reads of the past few years.

The Kindle edition normally sells for $10, but for a limited time, you can grab Dark Matter for just $2. If you're more into the Barnes & Noble or Google Play e-book ecosystems, it's on sale in both those stores for the same price.

I'll just add that this isn't "hard sci-fi," if that's what you're hoping for. Rather, it's a fast-paced page-turner, with some fresh twists on old tropes. I couldn't put it down.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!