Nothing beats escaping into your tunes while blocking the blare of the outside world. There are two ways modern earphones help you accomplish that: 1. A physical seal between the silicone ear tips and your ear canals; and 2. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, which actually produces a secondary noise that matches (and reduces) what's happening outside.

Apple's popular AirPods Pro employ both methods -- to the tune of $250. Don't want to spend that much? Consider a pair of noise-isolating earbuds, which rely solely on that physical seal. They may not eliminate all the noise, but they'll definitely reduce it. With a good seal, you'll have no trouble hearing your music or movie on your next flight or train trip.

So, how much do stand to save over AirPods Pro? Today, a lot: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller BesDio once again has the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 for $29.99. That's after clipping the 10%-off coupon on the product page and then applying promo code S53WHITE at checkout. (Needless to say, this is for the white model only.)

The SoundLiberty 53 is a dead ringer for last year's TaoTronics TT-BH053, which CNET's David Carnoy ranked among "the better sub-$50 true-wireless earphones." In fact, from what I can tell from the specs, the only real difference is a slightly improved IPX waterproof rating: IPX7 versus IPX6 on the 2018 model.

Everything else appears to be the same: "Pipe" design, battery life (5 hours, with the promise of 7 full recharges from the compact charging case), Bluetooth 5.0 and so on.

As noted, these look a lot like AirPods Pro, complete with noise-isolating ear tips. Just don't expect ANC. Likewise, don't expect more modern features like wireless case-charging or even USB-C; the case uses micro-USB.

But, jeez, $30. Not $50, not $100, and definitely not $250. If you're curious about true-wireless earbuds, definitely check these out.

