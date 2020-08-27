The Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charger is on sale for just $20 (save $30)

GameStop

What would you rather charge your phone on: a boring black slab of plastic or a freaking Millennium Falcon? Thought so. Don't let this deal slip through your fingers: Today only, and while supplies last, GameStop has the , with free curbside pickup. (Shipping is free only if your cart total hits at least $35.) Regular price: $49.99.

I'm assuming I don't need to say anything more -- you're either clicking furiously right now or you're not -- but I'll just note that unlike a lot of Qi charging pads, this one comes with an AC adapter and USB-C cable.

Beyond that, it supports "fast charging," though the specifics on that aren't given, and the rear thrusters glow blue when you're ready to make the jump to hyperspeed -- er, when charging is complete.

It has a 4.7-star rating from over 90 buyers. I'm in for one. Your thoughts?

